Helping Hands Humane Society to offer low-cost pet vaccine clinic

(Phil Anderson)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Helping Hands Humane Society is holding its second low-cost pet vaccine clinic for the public on Friday, October 7th.

The pet vaccine clinic will be available by appointment only, and those interested should pre-register by clicking here, or by calling the clinic at 785-272-2299.

HHHS said this vaccine clinic will be slightly different than the one held in September in an effort to efficiently help pets and their owners. They ask each person pre-registers for up to a maximum of three pets. They also said limited appointments are available at this time, so interested community members should pre-register ASAP to ensure their spot.

Services that will be offered at this clinic include:

  • DAPP Vaccine for dogs (protects against Canine Distemper Virus, Canine Adenovirus types 1 & 2, Canine Parainfluenza Virus, and Canine Parvovirus – this vaccine is key in a dog’s wellness/prevention plan!) free with a $10 exam fee or any other paid service at the clinic
  • FVRCP Vaccine for cats (protects against Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus, and Panleukopenia – this vaccine is key in a cat’s wellness/protection plan!) free with a $10 exam fee or any other paid service at the clinic
  • Heartworm Test ($20) and Heartworm Prevention ($10) for dogs – a heartworm test is required to purchase heartworm prevention. If a dog has heartworms, they need a different treatment.
  • Rabies Vaccine for dogs and cats: $15
  • Bordetella Vaccine for dogs (protects against Kennel Cough) :$15
  • Flea and Tick Prevention for dogs and cats: $13-$20 depending on the size of the pet.

