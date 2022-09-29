Dana Chandler’s bond reduced to $350,000 from $1 million in Thursday hearing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four weeks after her double-murder retrial ended in a hung jury, Dana Chandler was back in Shawnee County District Court on Thursday afternoon for a status conference.

Among matters decided -- a defense attorney motion to acquit Chandler was denied, and a defense motion to reduce Chandler’s bond to $350,000 from $1 million was granted.

As part of the bond reduction, Chandler would live with her nephew in Olathe and abide by conditions of her bond.

A possible change of venue also was discussed by Chandler defense attorney Tom Bath, with Johnson County District Court in Olathe mentioned as a possibility.

Shawnee County Deputy District Attorney Charles Kitt countered the third trial should be in Topeka.

Chandler, 62, was convicted in 2012 of the double-murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé Karen Harkness, 53, at a west Topeka residence in July 2002.

However, the Kansas Supreme Court in 2018 overturned the convictions, citing prosecutorial misconduct.

A retrial was ordered and took place from Aug. 5 to Sept. 1.

However, after six days of deliberations, jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Officials said the final vote of jurors was seven in favor of convicting Chandler and five in favor of acquitting her.

Chandler has maintained her innocence throughout the proceedings.

Following her 2012 conviction, Chandler was incarcerated at the Topeka Correctional Facility.

She then was transferred in May 2018 to the Shawnee County Jail, where she has been held on a $1 million bond.

Chandler is being represented by defense lawyers Tom Bath, Tricia Bath and Mark Hartman.

In a motion filed Sept. 8, the defense lawyers requested Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios to acquit Chandler.

The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 22 responded to the motion to acquit Chandler by petitioning Rios to order a new trial.

Chandler’s defense team then filed a motion on Sept. 23 to reduce Chandler’s bond.

