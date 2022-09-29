Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia meat packing plant

FILE
FILE(CBS46 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A construction worker has been electrocuted at a meat packing facility in Emporia.

KVOE reports that a construction worker was taken to Newman Regional Health on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, after he was electrocuted in west Emporia.

Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann said emergency crews were called to Fanestil Meats at 4700 W US Highway 50 around 9:15 a.m. after it was reported that a construction worker fell off a ladder when they were electrocuted.

Undersheriff John Koelsch noted ha the man was shocked, was able to walk to the ambulance and was then taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The incident comes as the meat packing facility builds a 40,000-square-foot processing plant at the current Fresh Local Market site.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol
Wamego woman pronounced dead following Tue. evening accident
Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting
Motorcycle crash kills Horton man in Jackson County
Emmanuel Walker
Man wanted in connection to July homicide charged with murder
Greyson Issit
Topeka West student accused of sex crimes to be tried as an adult

Latest News

Topeka
Topeka area becomes younger, more diverse according to Census
FILE
Topeka area becomes younger, more diverse according to Census
Officer involved Shooting in Downtown Topeka
Officer Involved Shooting in Downtown Topeka
Kansas college enrollment 2022
Enrollment at Kansas colleges continues to decline in 2022
Murder on SW Kerry
Murder on SW Kerry