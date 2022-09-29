Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia meat packing plant

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A construction worker has been electrocuted at a meat packing facility in Emporia.

KVOE reports that a construction worker was taken to Newman Regional Health on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, after he was electrocuted in west Emporia.

Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann said emergency crews were called to Fanestil Meats at 4700 W US Highway 50 around 9:15 a.m. after it was reported that a construction worker fell off a ladder when they were electrocuted.

Undersheriff John Koelsch noted ha the man was shocked, was able to walk to the ambulance and was then taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The incident comes as the meat packing facility builds a 40,000-square-foot processing plant at the current Fresh Local Market site.

