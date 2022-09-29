Construction expected to close lanes of Gary Ormsby Dr. for 85 days

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction will close lanes of Gary Ormsby Dr. for an estimated 85 days.

The City of Topeka says that on Monday, Oct. 3, Sunflower Paving will start the first phase of a mill and overlay project on Gary Ormsby Dr. from Topeka Blvd. west to Willets Rd.

The City noted that two lanes of the 4-lane intersection on Gary Ormsby will close, shifting traffic into the remaining 2 lanes. Crews will decide on site which two lanes will close.

The City also indicated that the project will run in 3 phases over 3 major sections. The 4-lane section will take two phases of two lanes each where traffic will be allowed to continue to pass. The third phase will completely close Gary Ormsby starting at the 3-lane section through a part of the 2-lane road.

According to the City, another notice will be sent before the switch from phase 2 to 3 and the full closure of the road.

The City expects the project to be finished within 85 days.

