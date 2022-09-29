College student aid enrollment starts October 1

FAFSA is the gateway to grants, scholarships, and student loans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) program opens enrollment October 1 of this year. FASFA is your gateway to grants, scholarships and student loans.

Michael Joyce with the Financial Firm Agili said in order to be considered for most federal aid programs, you need to get your forms in the early.

To apply you will need:

  • Social security number
  • Federal income tax returns
  • W-2s from two years prior
  • Bank statements
  • Records of investments
  • Records of untaxed income

You can submit your FAFSA at studentaid.gov. Remember that your application is not complete until you submit it and view the confirmation page. The confirmation will also be emailed to you.

Don’t forget to apply every year your child is in college to maximize your opportunities.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol
Wamego woman pronounced dead following Tue. evening accident
Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting
Motorcycle crash kills Horton man in Jackson County
Emmanuel Walker
Man wanted in connection to July homicide charged with murder
Greyson Issit
Topeka West student accused of sex crimes to be tried as an adult

Latest News

FILE
Two Manhattan healthcare workers honored for community service
Ukrainian forces retook areas held by Russian troops and pushed them back across the border in...
Kremlin will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday
FILE -The PGA Tour is on the attack in its legal battle with Saudi-funded LIV Golf.
PGA Tour countersuit accuses LIV Golf of unfair tactics
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters as the Senate works to pass a...
Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown, aid Ukraine
Officer involved shooting Topeka
Viewer Video from Officer Involved Shooting