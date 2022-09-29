Chiefs, Bucs to play in Tampa following Ian

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WIBW) - It’s official - the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa as planned.

A statement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it official on Thursday, Sept. 29 - the Chiefs will face their Super Bowl foes back in Tampa Bay following Hurricane Ian.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian,” the statement read. “We are also very thankful that the Tampa Bay area was spared the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm. We have informed the NFL, after consulting with local and state agencies, that we are ready to play Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled.”

In the meantime, the Buccaneers have temporarily made do with other practice facilities.

“We would like to thank all of the local government agencies and the thousands of emergency personnel who worked tirelessly over the past few days to ensure that our area would be ready to respond if needed,” the statement continued. “We would also like to acknowledge the Miami Dolphins organization for their assistance and hospitality in allowing us to use their practice facilities this week.”

The team said additional information would be available as soon as it can join together to support the community and those impacted by the hurricane.

Before the storm hit, plans had been made in the event that the stadium had been rendered unusable to play the game in Minneapolis, Minn.

The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off in Tampa at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.