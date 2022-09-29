The American Red Cross is asking for blood and donations for Hurricane Ian victims

Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida as a Category 4 storm and thousands of Red Cross employees and volunteers have been deployed to help.
Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida as a Category 4 storm and thousands of Red Cross employees and volunteers have been deployed to help. Executive Director of the South Alabama Chapter of the American Cross spoke with WBRC from Orlando Wednesday morning. He, and the thousands of other employees and volunteers, were very busy this doing last minute preparation before they had to stop and shelter in place.(WBRC)
By Reina Flores
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -More than 13,000 people in Florida have moved to evacuation shelters due Hurricane Ian, according to the American Red Cross.

Before Hurricane Ian made landfall in the U.S., the American Red Cross was experiencing a shortage of blood and the storm has depleted their supply even more.

“We have sent several hundred blood products to Florida long before the storm hit because we knew it was coming. Sending those products before the storm will help us insure patients will continue to have access,” said Jane Blocher, ARC.

The Red Cross says when storms like this happen, finding large amounts of blood can be a challenge.

“We have many faithful donors who step up and roll up their sleeves and give that gift of life every eight weeks. We work really hard on messaging on social media, we have call centers that call our donors, even those we haven’t given in awhile telling them to make an appointment and come in and donate,” she said.

Blocher say donating blood also helps doctors assist more patients.

“Doctors have to decide who is going to receive those transfusions and who will have to wait so, by donating on a regular basis you don’t have to put patients in that spot.”

If donating blood isn’t an option, the Red Cross says there are other ways to help.

“Our first priority with Hurricane Ian is providing shelter support to those affected. Financial donations are the quickest and best way to help those who need it the most, a financial donation with the Red Cross help provide shelter, meals supplies and emotional support,” she said.

To donate, click here.

