68 dogs seized from Sumner County home due to mistreatment

Samuel Roman
Samuel Roman(Sumner County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly 70 dogs were seized from a Conway Springs home and a man was arrested last week after deputies from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department observed the dogs in poor health, suffering from malnourishment and traumatic injuries.

The owner of the home, Samuel Roman, was a licensed breeder who recently had his license suspended by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. Three dogs were initially taken from the home last Friday because they had fresh injuries. They were taken by Animal Control in Wellington to a clinic for treatment.

Last Wednesday, Sumner County deputies, along with the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Winfield Police Department, Cowley County Sheriff’s Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol served a search warrant. They seized 65 more dogs, ranging from puppies to adults, to bring the total to 68.

Roman was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals. Animal rescue operations Beauties and Beasts, Golden Belt Humane Society and Caring Hands Humane Society helped find foster homes for the animals.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Officer involved Shooting in Downtown Topeka
Topeka Police officer shot in firefight with murder suspect
Kansas Highway Patrol
Wamego woman pronounced dead following Tue. evening accident
Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting
Motorcycle crash kills Horton man in Jackson County
Emmanuel Walker
Man wanted in connection to July homicide charged with murder

Latest News

FILE - Parents do some back-to-school shopping.
Kelly backs school sales tax holiday, tax relief for elderly and quicker end of 6.5% food tax
FILE
Construction expected to close lanes of Gary Ormsby Dr. for 85 days
FILE
Nominations open for Morris Co. district magistrate judge vacancy
FILE - The two-seat T-38 Talon is a twinjet supersonic jet trainer used by the U.S. Air Force,...
KU plans flyover for Homecoming football game
FILE
Two Manhattan healthcare workers honored for community service