68 dogs seized from Sumner County home due to mistreatment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly 70 dogs were seized from a Conway Springs home and a man was arrested last week after deputies from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department observed the dogs in poor health, suffering from malnourishment and traumatic injuries.

The owner of the home, Samuel Roman, was a licensed breeder who recently had his license suspended by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. Three dogs were initially taken from the home last Friday because they had fresh injuries. They were taken by Animal Control in Wellington to a clinic for treatment.

Last Wednesday, Sumner County deputies, along with the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Winfield Police Department, Cowley County Sheriff’s Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol served a search warrant. They seized 65 more dogs, ranging from puppies to adults, to bring the total to 68.

Roman was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals. Animal rescue operations Beauties and Beasts, Golden Belt Humane Society and Caring Hands Humane Society helped find foster homes for the animals.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com