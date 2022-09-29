$1.5K in damages reported after K-State frat egged

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $1,500 in damages was reported after a fraternity house at Kansas State University was egged.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that officers were called to the 1900 block of Huntington Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, with reports of criminal damage.

When officers arrived, they said members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity reported that the door to their frat house was egged.

RCPD indicated the damage cost the frat about $1,500.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

