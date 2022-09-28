Woman seriously injured in SUV-semi crash Tuesday afternoon in western Kansas

SHARON SPRINGS, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was injured Tuesday afternoon when the sport utility vehicle she was driving collided with a semitrailer in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at K-27 highway and Nighthawk Road in Wallace County. The location was on the south edge of Sharon Springs, about a mile south of US-40 highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Kenworth semitrailer was northbound on K-27 when a 2015 Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle that was westbound on Nighthawk Road failed to yield right of way to highway traffic.

The patrol said the Explorer began to pull out in front of the semi and the vehicles collided in the northbound lane of K-27.

The semi came to rest in the west ditch, while the Explorer came to rest in the east ditch.

The driver of the Explorer, Trudy Unruh, 68, of Sharon Springs, was seriously injured and was transported to Greeley County Hospital in Tribune. The patrol said Unruh wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Scott L. Ricke, 46, of Leoti, was reported to be uninjured. The patrol said Ricke was wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.