Wednesday forecast: Plenty of sun, cooler than yesterday

Highs about 10-15° degrees cooler than yesterday
By Doug Meyers
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite a cold front yesterday, it stayed dry with little in the way of cloud cover. There was a wind shift yesterday and we’ll have a cooler day before warming back up by the weekend.

Taking Action:

  1. Jackets will be needed each morning as temperatures will continue to be in the 40s and low 50s.
  2. Sunglasses will be needed everyday as well. Any cloud cover for the next 8 days will be minimal.

The quiet weather pattern continues with dry conditions and plenty of sun with a gradual warming trend the rest of the week. The biggest temperature change will occur today after highs in the 80s, highs will be in the 70s the next couple days. The biggest uncertainty in the next 8 days will be the extent of cloud cover on a few days, in the short term specifically tomorrow. While most models continue with sunny skies, a few models do indicate a few clouds moving through so the forecast may change to mostly sunny vs sunny skies for tomorrow.

Normal High: 77/Normal Low: 53
Normal High: 77/Normal Low: 53(WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds E 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low 40s east with upper 40s out toward central KS. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Highs will be more in the upper 70s-low 80s Friday through early next week and lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Models are pretty consistent in the overall weather pattern until the middle part of the week where there’s differences in temperatures and a rain chance.

The next possible chance for rain may be in north-central KS Tuesday night with a slight better chance for a few hit and miss showers late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Don’t get your hopes up, it’s still a week away and it’s not going to be anything significant or widespread if there actually is rain, but it’s the best hope we have for moisture.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodyear Topeka sign.
Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified
See a line of lights in the sky? Those were the Starlink satellites
Peter Carter, Ashley Rhyne, Gary Wendtrandt, Rodney Bindel, and Leonard Bindel.
5 arrested after meth found when 2 reported to have warrants in Hiawatha
Dana Chandler
Dana Chandler to be tried for murder a 3rd time
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in...
New York City mayor: ‘Kansas doesn’t have a brand’

Latest News

Very low chance of rain next week, don't get your hopes too high though
Cooler today but still nice
Cooler temperatures arrive tomorrow
Tuesday forecast: Mild today, cooler tomorrow
If you're wondering if there's going to be any rain, the answer is no not anytime soon
Mild today, cooler tomorrow
Monday Midday forecast