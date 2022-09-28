Topeka West student accused of sex crimes to be tried as an adult

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka West student charged in multiple sexual assaults will be tried as an adult.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay told 13NEWS that a judge has granted his office’s motion to try Greyson Issit as an adult on several counts of sexual battery, sodomy, and indecent liberties.

Accusations of Issit assaulting multiple female students came to light when students protested at Topeka West High School last fall.

Topeka Public School officials said at the time that none of the crimes happened at the school.

