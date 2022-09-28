Topeka West Hall of Fame inductee speaks at St. Francis prostate cancer symposium

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent inductee into the Topeka West High School Hall of Fame returned to the capital city Wednesday to lead a prostate cancer symposium at The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus.

Dr. Ronald Chen, who is chairman of radiation oncology at The University of Kansas Cancer Center in Kansas City, Kan., was among the medical doctors making presentations Wednesday at an event that focused on prostate cancer and new treatments that are available at St. Francis.

Chen emphasized the importance of men having yearly checkups with their primary care doctor and as part of the examination getting their PSA -- or Prostate Specific Antigen -- checked as part of their blood test.

Chen said there are many advances in treatment available to those diagnosed with prostate cancer, including surgery.

Screenings are a key to early detection of the disease, Chen said. Treatments include surgery, radiation and “seeds” therapy are available at St. Francis.

“Prostate cancer is often a silent disease,” Chen said. “Patients don’t really feel anything until it’s too late, so going to their primary care doctor every year and having your PSA checked for screening is really important to diagnose prostate cancer as early as possible so we can be able to cure this disease.”

He added that prostate cancer treatment has advanced “very rapidly over the past few years.” He said “a lot of new treatment technologies” are offered at St. Francis.

Attendees at the symposium included individuals from the public; primary care doctors; urologists; cancer medical oncologists; radiation oncologists; and also hospital staff members.

Chen, a native of Topeka, said that though he is based out of Kansas City, Kan., he comes to St. Francis to treat patients in Topeka.

His presentation took place as part of the National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, which takes place each year in September.

Chen attended Jardine Middle School and Topeka West High School before attending the University of Kansas. He attended Harvard Medical School in Boston.

“I did grow up in Topeka and I went to Topeka West,” Chen said. “I’m really a proud Topekan, and, really, I think that’s part of the reason why I’m coming back to St. Francis, to help take care of the patients in this area. It’s really important to me.”

He added that his parents still live in Topeka and that he returns frequently to visit them.

