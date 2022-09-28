Topeka Tropics to return in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Tropics announced in August that the team would not return to the Capital City, however, that has now changed.

Team ownership announced at a news conference at the Stormont Vail Event Center Wednesday afternoon that the Indoor Professional Football team will return for the 2023 through 2025 seasons. The team said staying two more years was also due to a partnership with Shawnee County.

General Manager and Topeka West head football coach Russell Norton is thrilled to have the team back for the foreseeable future.

“As the General Manager, I am excited that the Tropics will be staying in Topeka. With our new ownership being pillars in our community, it made my decision easy to stay on board as the GM. We look forward to the continued growth of our brand and enhancing the fan experience,” Norton said.

