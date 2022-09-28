Topeka organizations granted $219K to help victims of crime

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four organizations that help victims of crime in Topeka have been granted more than $219,000.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Wednesday, Sept. 28, that four organizations in the Capital City have been awarded more than $219,000 in grants for services for victims of crime. He said the grants were awarded as follows:

CASA of Shawnee Co., Inc. - $19,000 to support the Court Appointed Special Advocate program to ensure an increased number of children are able to benefit from volunteer advocacy through quality training and supervision.

LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center - $15,000 to provide a coordinated multidisciplinary team approach to the joint investigation, specialized forensic interviewing, advocacy support and prosecution of child assault cases and other cases where children are the victims of crime including sexual abuse, severe physical abuse and witnesses of violent crime.

LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center - $4,000 for operating expenditures for children’s advocacy centers.

YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment - $67,483 to provide direct support services to victims of human trafficking, including emergency shelter, a day center, and to continue improving their coordinated community response to human trafficking.

YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment - $64,166 to support the ongoing expenses of operating the domestic violence/sexual assault center.

TFI Family Services, Inc. - Topeka CEVC - $50,000 to provide safe and quality supervised visitation and exchange services for Topeka and the surrounding communities.

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victim services grant programs.”

In 2022, AG Schmidt said his office awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations.

