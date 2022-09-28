Topeka non-profit organization welcomed into Kansas Chamber of Commerce

LifeWorx Inc., now located at 1709 SW Randolph, helps those with disabilities get back into the workforce.
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A non-profit organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities find employment has been officially welcomed to the Kansas Chamber of Commerce.

They help clients with resume building, job coaching, and finding employment networks.

13NEWS spoke with Kaley Williams, a LifeWorx client who is transition into the organization’s leadership.

”For me, personally, a lot of the issues kind of come with, you know, lack of experience and that can be really difficult, because gaps in the resume don’t look great to employers but they don’t understand we have a solid reason. This company really helps to kind of fill in those gaps and to get us where we need to be. It has meant the world to me to be honest with you,” Williams said.

Williams said LifeWorx also helps clients keep some of their benefits while looking for full-time employment.

