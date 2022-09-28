Threats of violence continue at Salina South High School, teen arrested

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Salina have arrested a 14-year-old girl for violent threats at Salina South High School less than a week after another teen was arrested for bomb threats.

On Monday, Sept. 26, the Salina Police Department says a School Resource Officer was made aware of threatening statements written on one of the girls’ bathroom walls at Salina South High School, 700 E Magnolia St. The statement had threatened a school shooting would happen at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

SPD indicated that Salina Public Schools USD 305 staff notified parents via email of the threats.

“Please know that the Salina Police Department worked hand in hand with USD 305 school officials to investigate this incident and ensure that local schools were safe,” said a spokesperson for the department.

SPD noted that an increased law enforcement presence was on hand at the school the next day.

Then on Tuesday, officials indicated that a resident contacted PD with information that led to the arrest of a 14-year-old girl at the school in relation to the threats. She has been booked into the juvenile detention center.

SPD indicated that it requested charges of Criminal Threat and misdemeanor Criminal Damage to Property be filed by Saline Co. District Attorney Jeff Ebel.

SPD reminded the public that anonymous tips are often instrumental in helping clear criminal cases.

