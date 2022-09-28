Report: Those eligible for monkeypox vaccine who don’t get shot more likely to get infected

The monkeypox vaccine is making a different in the fight against the disease, a report suggests.
The monkeypox vaccine is making a different in the fight against the disease, a report suggests.(Source: CNN/CDC)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Eligible people who did not receive the monkeypox vaccine were about 14 times more likely to become infected with the virus than those who were vaccinated, according to federal government data.

The figure reflects the first wave of authoritative data collected by the Biden administration on the efficacy of the monkeypox vaccine.

It’s an important milestone in the administration’s fight against monkeypox.

Details of these early finding could be unveiled publicly as early as Wednesday when the White House Monkeypox Response Team is expected to hold its next press briefing.

One senior health official said the study can’t say how much changes in behavior might be a factor for the vaccinated people.

There are also outstanding questions about the durability of the vaccine and how long protection will last.

While deaths from the virus are extremely rare, officials are sending out a warning. (CNN, CDC, CONVERSATIONS ON HEALTH CARE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodyear Topeka sign.
Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified
See a line of lights in the sky? Those were the Starlink satellites
Peter Carter, Ashley Rhyne, Gary Wendtrandt, Rodney Bindel, and Leonard Bindel.
5 arrested after meth found when 2 reported to have warrants in Hiawatha
Dana Chandler
Dana Chandler to be tried for murder a 3rd time
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in...
New York City mayor: ‘Kansas doesn’t have a brand’

Latest News

This GOES-East GeoCcolor satellite image taken at 10:10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday and provided by the...
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Shares of Biogen...
Alzheimer’s drug shows promise in early results of study
Katie Couric arrives at the Time Women of the Year Gala on March 8 at Spago in Beverly Hills,...
Katie Couric says she’s been treated for breast cancer
A classic American car drives past utility poles tilted by Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Rio,...
Cuba begins to turn on lights after Ian blacks out island
FILE
Stormont Vail offers drive-thru flu shot clinic