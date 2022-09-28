Students gather Wednesday morning outside schools for annual ‘See You at the Pole’ prayer rally

Students gather Wednesday morning outside Cair Paravel Latin School, 635 S.W. Clay, for the...
Students gather Wednesday morning outside Cair Paravel Latin School, 635 S.W. Clay, for the annual "See You at the Pole" prayer rally.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in Topeka, across the nation and around the world gathered Wednesday morning for the annual “See You at the Pole” prayer rally outside their schools.

In Topeka, about 35 students and faculty members took part in the prayer gathering outside Cair Paravel Latin School, 635 S.W. Clay.

Prayers were offered for national leaders along with students and their families.

The “See You at the Pole” is a student-led event that traces its origins to 1990 in Burleson, Texas, where a small group of teenagers went to the school flagpoles on a Saturday night and prayed for their friends, schools, and leaders.

According to the “See You at the Pole” website, a vision came out of that initial gathering for students across Texas to pray on the same day.

At 7 a.m. Sept. 12, 1990, more than 45,000 teenagers met at school flagpoles in four different states to pray.

On Sept. 11, 1991, an estimated 1 million students gathered at school flagpoles from Boston to Los Angeles to pray before classes began for the day.

Since then, See You at the Pole has grown to encompass more than 2 million students from all 50 states and more than 20 other countries.

Bible clubs, weekly prayer gatherings and other on-campus ministries have been launched on campuses as a result of the “See You at the Pole” event.

For more information, visit www.syatp.com.

