Stormont Vail sees new bike racks thanks to local organization, grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A grant from Stormont Vail to a local bicycle organization has come full circle with the installation of new racks at hospital and clinic locations.

Stormont Vail Health says a grant it provided to the Topeka Community Cycle Project has come full circle. It said the Cycle Project - a nonprofit bicycle organization focused on its mission to broaden access to cycling - requested a charitable contribution in the winter of 2021 from the Foundation.

Stormont Vail noted that the grant went toward the installation of more bicycle racks. It was approved by the Foundation and proceeds have been used to buy 21 racks that are being placed at the health network’s facilities across the Capital City.

The week of Sept. 19, Stormont Vail said several of the racks were installed - including outside the SV Emergency Department, at the Cotton O’Neil Heart Center and at the Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics clinic.

As part of the United Way of Greater Topeka’s Nancy Perry Day of Caring, the health network noted that the Cycle Project partnered with the Jones Advisory Group to install the racks. It said those remaining will be installed as time permits by the Facilities team.

According to Stormont Vail, Scott Miller, Ground Supervisor, has worked with the Cycle Project to coordinate convenient spots for the racks at the clinic and hospital locations.

Miller said in recent months, that as gasoline prices have increased, so too have requests for bicycle racks.

“This is a very welcome addition for our staff and patients,” Miller noted.

In addition to the promotion of the new racks, Stormont Vail indicated that the Topeka Community Cycle Project teaches residents to repair their own bikes at a repair shop at the Central Park Community Center and helps distribute locks and helmets. It also works closely with SV’s Trauma Prevention Program and Safe Kids Shawnee Co. as well as area schools to promote bicycle safety.

Stormont Vail noted that the Cycle Project also facilitates monthly rides from Central Park to nearby destinations.

For more information about the Cycle Project, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.