Stormont Vail ranks similar to Mayo Clinic in new hospital review model

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s services have ranked similarly to the world-renowned Mayo Clinic in a new hospital review model.

Stormont Vail Health says Becker’s Hospital Review reported a new benchmark model which provides a comparison of hospitals in the U.S. similar to the nation’s top 10.

The health network noted that the model, SimilarityIndex | Hospitals, was developed by Trilliant Health Labs.

According to Stormont Vail, the new application shows how more than 2,000 hospitals and compares quality, operation and financial metrics to chosen benchmarked hospitals in order to see how they differ.

Stormont Vail indicated that Becker’s used the tool to see how similar a hospital is to highly regarded hospitals in the U.S.

Among the five most similar aggregate peers of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., is Stormont Vail Health.

The health network noted that the hospitals can be compared in either quality alone or aggregate - which is an equally weighted combination of measurements in hospital quality, outpatient service line, financial, patient mix and market share.

For more information about the model, click HERE.

