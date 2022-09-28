Stormont Vail offers drive-thru flu shot clinic

FILE
FILE(wluc)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has announced its flu shot clinic locations and times for 2022.

Stormont Vail Health says it will host a variety of flu shot clinics again in 2022 for established patients who have previously had a flu shot. It said a list of scheduled clinics is as follows:

  • Adult drive-thru flu shot clinics in Topeka will be held for patients 19 and older who have had a previous flu shot with no complications.
    • 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sept. 29, Oct. 6, Oct. 13
    • Stormont Vail Surgery parking garage - corner of 10th St. and Garfield Ave.
  • Adult drive-thru flu shot clinics in Manhattan will be held for patients 19 and older who have received a previous flu shot with no complications.
    • 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Oct. 8
    • 1133 College Ave., Building E - enter off Claflin.
  • Pediatric drive-thru flu shot clinics will be held for those 7 months and older who have previously had a flu shot. Patients must be established and eligible family members who accompany the child may also receive a flu shot.
    • 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oct. 20, Oct. 27
    • Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics Gage - off SW 15th St. and Gage.
  • Public flu shot appointments are available with no patient status necessary.
    • 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Friday
    • Stormont Vail Retail Pharmacy, 2252 SW 10th Ave.

For more information about Stormont Vail or the flu shot, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodyear Topeka sign.
Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified
See a line of lights in the sky? Those were the Starlink satellites
Peter Carter, Ashley Rhyne, Gary Wendtrandt, Rodney Bindel, and Leonard Bindel.
5 arrested after meth found when 2 reported to have warrants in Hiawatha
Dana Chandler
Dana Chandler to be tried for murder a 3rd time
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in...
New York City mayor: ‘Kansas doesn’t have a brand’

Latest News

FILE
Stormont Vail ranks similar to Mayo Clinic in new hospital review model
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan
Ascension Via Christi ER receives national geriatric accreditation
Stormont Vail has set drive-thru flu shot clinics for their patients.
Brace yourself! Flu is expected to make a comeback this year
Influenza is expected to make a comeback this season.
Flu expected to make comeback this season as pandemic precautions end