Stormont Vail offers drive-thru flu shot clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has announced its flu shot clinic locations and times for 2022.

Stormont Vail Health says it will host a variety of flu shot clinics again in 2022 for established patients who have previously had a flu shot. It said a list of scheduled clinics is as follows:

Adult drive-thru flu shot clinics in Topeka will be held for patients 19 and older who have had a previous flu shot with no complications. 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sept. 29, Oct. 6, Oct. 13 Stormont Vail Surgery parking garage - corner of 10th St. and Garfield Ave.

Adult drive-thru flu shot clinics in Manhattan will be held for patients 19 and older who have received a previous flu shot with no complications. 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Oct. 8 1133 College Ave., Building E - enter off Claflin.

Pediatric drive-thru flu shot clinics will be held for those 7 months and older who have previously had a flu shot. Patients must be established and eligible family members who accompany the child may also receive a flu shot. 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oct. 20, Oct. 27 Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics Gage - off SW 15th St. and Gage.

Public flu shot appointments are available with no patient status necessary. 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Friday Stormont Vail Retail Pharmacy, 2252 SW 10th Ave.



For more information about Stormont Vail or the flu shot, click HERE.

