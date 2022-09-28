Shawnee Mission North math teacher arrested, charged with multiple child sex crimes

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A 32-year-old math teacher at Shawnee Mission North was arrested Wednesday and faces multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Alexander David Morris was arrested Wednesday and faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to court records in Johnson County.

Wednesday night, the Shawnee Mission School District held holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss a resolution that would terminate Morris from his position. That was the only item on the meeting’s agenda.

The school board voted unanimously on what is called a “resolution for notice of intent to terminate.” That essentially means that the school district is serving notice to Morris that the district plans to terminate his employment with the district.

Morris is currently being held on a $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

