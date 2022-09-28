Seaman boys soccer picks up second win Tuesday night

Jace Brake celebrating game winning goal against Turner
Jace Brake celebrating game winning goal against Turner(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Vikings haven’t had the success they would like this season, but they got back on track against Turner Tuesday night, topping the Bears, 2-1.

Seaman led 1-0 at the half, and Turner’s Jose Alvarez tied it up at one in the 57th minute. Jace Brake with two minutes left in regulation scored the game winning goal for the Vikings.

Seaman is now 2-5-1 on the season.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See a line of lights in the sky? Those were the Starlink satellites
Goodyear Topeka sign.
Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified
Peter Carter, Ashley Rhyne, Gary Wendtrandt, Rodney Bindel, and Leonard Bindel.
5 arrested after meth found when 2 reported to have warrants in Hiawatha
A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday night after attempting to avoid hitting a deer that was in...
Motorcycle rider killed after attempting to avoid hitting deer in south-central Kansas
Justin Russell
One arrested after shots fired in SW Topeka

Latest News

Chiefs sign kicker Matthew Wright to practice squad
Washburn Ichabod senior goalkeeper Raegan Wells has been named the MIAA Goalkeeper of the week
Washburn senior named MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week
FILE - Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) carries the ball for a touchdown past...
K-State’s Martinez named National Quarterback of the Week
On Thursday, K-State formally introduced Jerome Tang as the new men's basketball head coach.
Wildcats add another recruit to 2023 class