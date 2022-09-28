Seaman boys soccer picks up second win Tuesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Vikings haven’t had the success they would like this season, but they got back on track against Turner Tuesday night, topping the Bears, 2-1.

Seaman led 1-0 at the half, and Turner’s Jose Alvarez tied it up at one in the 57th minute. Jace Brake with two minutes left in regulation scored the game winning goal for the Vikings.

Seaman is now 2-5-1 on the season.

