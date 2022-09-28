Plates and Pours Tour coming to downtown Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Manhattan is hosting their 6th annual Plates and Pours: A Tasting Tour of Downtown tour this coming Tuesday October 4th. This year’s event is a premium culinary experience, and gives you access to exclusive food and beverages at 13 Downtown Manhattan businesses.

People who attend will check in and receive their passport at 409 Poyntz Avenue. The passport includes a list of all participating businesses and the special menu items available for the event. At each stop, present the passport and receive the special dish and craft cocktail/beer that was made specifically for the event. A few of the places will include Tallgrass Tap House, The Chef Café, Bourbon and Baker, and new to the event Flight Crew Coffee.

Executive director of Downtown Manhattan Inc., Gina Snyder, said that this event is a way to get out and explore places you never been to while having a good time. ”This event has become a signature event in the city of Manhattan for the very reason that it is so community orientated in the fact that its great to come out as girls night out, date night, go with your family, and anybody over 21,” said Snyder.

Brandon Gunn, head brewer at Tap House, said this event is a great way to show the community what they have to offer. “For us personally, we love to see the community support and we try to give community support as well whenever we can and, so the more people we can get in and out of here the more we can connect with them and educate them on what were doing as a business,” said Gunn.

Plates and Pours will be from 5 to 8 and tickets will be $50 as you can get those at downtown Manhattan website. Proceeds from the event benefit the Downtown Manhattan business district, a non-profit organization.

