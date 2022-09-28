OSHA opens investigation into fatal Goodyear incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - OSHA has opened an investigation into the fatal incident at the Topeka Goodyear Tire Plant.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed to 13 NEWS on Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, that it has opened an investigation into a fatal incident at the Topeka Goodyear Tire Plant. The investigation was opened on Monday.

By law, OSHA noted that it has six months to complete its investigation. It said it will not release any further information until the investigation is complete.

OSHA also indicated that since 2017, it has conducted seven inspections at the Topeka Goodyear facility. Only two of those resulted in citations. One of which involved a lockout/tag out violation and the second was a working/walking surface violation.

According to OSHA’s website, a lockout/tag out is the procedure necessary to disable machinery or equipment while a working/walking surface should be void of all hazards including sharp or protruding objects, loose boards, corrosion, leaks, spills, snow or ice.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office was called to the Topeka Goodyear tire plant in the 1900 block of NW U.S. Highway 24 with reports of a man who sustained life-threatening injuries while on the job.

The victim, later identified as Tim Cole, 59, of Topeka, was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Goodyear said in a statement to 13 NEWS on Saturday that “the safety of our associates is always our first priority.” It also indicated that an internal investigation would be opened and that it would fully cooperate with outside authorities.

The incident remains under investigation.

