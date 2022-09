WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a crash near Wamego on Tuesday night, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP said the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. on Elm Slough Rd.

KHP is still investigating the incident and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

