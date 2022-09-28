Man wanted in connection to July homicide booked into jail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man wanted in connection to a July homicide has been booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail.

Emmanuel Rashad Walker, 35, of Topeka, the man who was wanted in connection to the July homicide of Kirk Sexton, 34, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

According to the booking report, Walker was booked into jail around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and was brought in by a Secure Transport Service. He was booked in on the following:

Murder in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Aggravated Battery

Domestic Battery

Assault

Criminal Trespass

Burglary

Theft of less than $1,500

Criminal Damage to Property

Interference with LEO

Driving While Suspended

Unlawful Acts

Display plate not assigned

Vehicle liability insurance

The crimes are associated with different warrants which came with different sets of bonds. Walker remains confined to the jail on a total bond of $2,031,600.

13 NEWS has reached out to the Topeka Police Department for details about the circumstances of Walker’s arrest and awaits a response.

Around 9:30 p.m. on July 16, TPD officials were called to the 900 block of SW 8th St. with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Sexton suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD issued an attempt to locate on July 22 which put Walker on the radar for the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.