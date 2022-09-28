Man wanted in connection to July homicide booked into jail

Emmanuel Walker
Emmanuel Walker(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man wanted in connection to a July homicide has been booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail.

Emmanuel Rashad Walker, 35, of Topeka, the man who was wanted in connection to the July homicide of Kirk Sexton, 34, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

According to the booking report, Walker was booked into jail around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and was brought in by a Secure Transport Service. He was booked in on the following:

  • Murder in the First Degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon
  • Aggravated Battery
  • Domestic Battery
  • Assault
  • Criminal Trespass
  • Burglary
  • Theft of less than $1,500
  • Criminal Damage to Property
  • Interference with LEO
  • Driving While Suspended
  • Unlawful Acts
  • Display plate not assigned
  • Vehicle liability insurance

The crimes are associated with different warrants which came with different sets of bonds. Walker remains confined to the jail on a total bond of $2,031,600.

13 NEWS has reached out to the Topeka Police Department for details about the circumstances of Walker’s arrest and awaits a response.

Around 9:30 p.m. on July 16, TPD officials were called to the 900 block of SW 8th St. with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Sexton suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD issued an attempt to locate on July 22 which put Walker on the radar for the shooting.

Topeka Police look to speak with man in connection to Saturday homicide

