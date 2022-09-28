Man sentenced to 30+ years for beating, strangling, torturing woman in Manhattan hotel room

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Illinois man has been sentenced to more than 30 years behind bars for repeatedly beating, torturing and strangling his former girlfriend in a Manhattan hotel room.

Riley Co. Attorney Barry Wilkerson says Isain Lopez, of Joliet, Ill. was sentenced to a total of 363 months in prison for the incident that took place August 20 and August 21, 2020.

Lopez was convicted in Feb. 2022 in Riley Co. Court of Aggravated Kidnapping, Robbery, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Domestic Battery and Criminal Threat.

Wilkerson said Lopez held his former girlfriend for several hours in the hotel room, repeatedly beating her with his fists, poured hot water on her feet from a coffee maker, strangled her to the point where she lost consciousness, and stomped and kicked her with his shoes on.

Wilkerson said the victim was beat so badly that she temporarily lost hearing in one ear.

Wilkerson said he, the victim, and her family were very satisfied with the sentence, which was handed down by Judge Kendra Lewison on Tuesday, Sept. 27th.

Lopez was arrested in May 2021 by the Will Co. (Illinois) Sheriff’s Office

