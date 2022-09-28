Man sentenced to 30+ years for beating, strangling, torturing woman in Manhattan hotel room

The men will then serve five years of probation after their release from jail.
The men will then serve five years of probation after their release from jail.(WCJB)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Illinois man has been sentenced to more than 30 years behind bars for repeatedly beating, torturing and strangling his former girlfriend in a Manhattan hotel room.

Riley Co. Attorney Barry Wilkerson says Isain Lopez, of Joliet, Ill. was sentenced to a total of 363 months in prison for the incident that took place August 20 and August 21, 2020.

Lopez was convicted in Feb. 2022 in Riley Co. Court of Aggravated Kidnapping, Robbery, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Domestic Battery and Criminal Threat.

Wilkerson said Lopez held his former girlfriend for several hours in the hotel room, repeatedly beating her with his fists, poured hot water on her feet from a coffee maker, strangled her to the point where she lost consciousness, and stomped and kicked her with his shoes on.

Wilkerson said the victim was beat so badly that she temporarily lost hearing in one ear.

Wilkerson said he, the victim, and her family were very satisfied with the sentence, which was handed down by Judge Kendra Lewison on Tuesday, Sept. 27th.

Lopez was arrested in May 2021 by the Will Co. (Illinois) Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodyear Topeka sign.
Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified
See a line of lights in the sky? Those were the Starlink satellites
Dana Chandler
Dana Chandler to be tried for murder a 3rd time
Peter Carter, Ashley Rhyne, Gary Wendtrandt, Rodney Bindel, and Leonard Bindel.
5 arrested after meth found when 2 reported to have warrants in Hiawatha
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in...
New York City mayor: ‘Kansas doesn’t have a brand’

Latest News

FILE
Stormont Vail offers drive-thru flu shot clinic
FILE
Four KU programs receive $8+ million grants
Students gather Wednesday morning outside Cair Paravel Latin School, 635 S.W. Clay, for the...
Students gather Wednesday morning outside schools for annual ‘See You at the Pole’ prayer rally
FILE
Stormont Vail ranks similar to Mayo Clinic in new hospital review model