Life Care Center in Burlington welcomes new executive director

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Life Care Center in Burlington has welcomed a new executive director to its helm.

On Sept. 1, Life Care Center of Burlington says it hired Elizabeth Stockebrand as its new executive director. She previously served as executive director for the facility from 2018 to early 2021.

Life Care Center noted that Stockebrand earned her bachelor’s degree in business management from Emporia State University, her nursing home administration license in 2008 and was formerly part of the Diversicare team in Chanute.

Stockebrand said her favorite part of the job is the relationships she creates with residents, associates and family members of patients.

“This team has so much energy and so much to offer our residents,” Stockebrand said about her experience at the facility. “I cannot wait to see where we go.”

When asked about her goals for the Burlington team, Stockebrand said she hopes each member remembers that they are there to enrich the lives of each person who enters the facility.

“I want to be a leader that gives our residents and our associates the support they need to be successful!” Stockebrand said.

Stockebrand indicated that she hopes to continue to build the Burlington team and has encouraged anyone interested in a position to come in and apply.

“Good things are happening in our little center,” she said.

Life Care Center is located at 601 Cross St. and is one of seven skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Kansas managed by Life Care Centers of America.

