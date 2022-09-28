KU’s Burt named semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU’s Sam Burt has been named as one of 156 semifinalists for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy.

KU noted that the award honors those that are the absolute best in the country for their combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. The candidates also make up the pool of nominees for the 2022 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards presented by Fidelity Investments.

Burt, an Abilene native, has been a mainstay on the Jayhakws’ defensive line, playing in 49 career games while starting in 13 - including all four games in 2022. Off the field, he is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team member, has been on the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll and has received recognition as a nominee on the AFCA Allstate Good Works Team and for the Wuerffel Trophy.

KU indicated that all 156 semifinalists boast an impressive 3.62 average cumulative GPA with over half already earning their bachelor’s degrees. Celebrating its 33rd year, it said the Campbell Trophy recognizes the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation.

The university said the NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 26 and each will receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship as a member of the 2022 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class. The finalists will also travel to the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas for the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6 where their accomplishments will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful sports audiences.

KU said nominees are chosen by their schools - which are limited to one nominee each - and must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first-team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

