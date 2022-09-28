KHP releases details into deadly Wamego crash

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Highway Patrol(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released details into a deadly Wamego crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, emergency crews were called to 15165 Elm Slough Rd. - less than a mile east of Prairie View Rd. - with reports of a single-vehicle accident.

When crews arrived, they said they found a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Stefanie L. Turner, 42, of Wamego, had been headed west on Elm Slough Rd. when she lost consciousness and went off the road to the left.

According to the crash log, Turner’s 11-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle at the time of the accident. She was able to escape the wreckage no apparent injuries.

However, Turner was pronounced dead at the scene.

