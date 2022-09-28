KDWP issues fish salvage in Ellis due to drought

ELLIS, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent drought has resulted in minimal inflow at Ellis City Lake which has had detrimental effects on the local fish population.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) the City of Ellis have issued a temporary order to open the lake to public salvage effective immediately.

When a public fish salvage is in effect, the public may collect any remaining fish in the designated waterbody by any legal methods, as well as by hand, dip net, or seine.

Under normal conditions, anglers can usually expect to find the following species at Ellis City Lake:

Bluegill

Black Bullhead

Channel Catfish

Crappie

Flathead Catfish

Green Sunfish

Largemouth Bass

Saugeye

Wiper

KDWP said anglers should pay special mind to posted notices around the lake, as this order will remain in effect only until posted notice is removed.

