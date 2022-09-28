KDWP issues fish salvage in Ellis due to drought

(KWCH)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLIS, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent drought has resulted in minimal inflow at Ellis City Lake which has had detrimental effects on the local fish population.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) the City of Ellis have issued a temporary order to open the lake to public salvage effective immediately.

When a public fish salvage is in effect, the public may collect any remaining fish in the designated waterbody by any legal methods, as well as by hand, dip net, or seine.

Under normal conditions, anglers can usually expect to find the following species at Ellis City Lake:

  • Bluegill
  • Black Bullhead
  • Channel Catfish
  • Crappie
  • Flathead Catfish
  • Green Sunfish
  • Largemouth Bass
  • Saugeye
  • Wiper

KDWP said anglers should pay special mind to posted notices around the lake, as this order will remain in effect only until posted notice is removed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See a line of lights in the sky? Those were the Starlink satellites
Goodyear Topeka sign.
Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified
Peter Carter, Ashley Rhyne, Gary Wendtrandt, Rodney Bindel, and Leonard Bindel.
5 arrested after meth found when 2 reported to have warrants in Hiawatha
A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday night after attempting to avoid hitting a deer that was in...
Motorcycle rider killed after attempting to avoid hitting deer in south-central Kansas
Justin Russell
One arrested after shots fired in SW Topeka

Latest News

Family Service and Guidance Center receive $4 million grant
Family Service and Guidance Center receives $4 million grant
Around $4.5 million is headed to the Sunflower State to improve the state’s unemployment...
$4.5 million headed to improve Kansas unemployment system
GTP hosts second annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit at Prairie Band Casino and Resort
A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee...
Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild