Kansans left reeling by NYC Mayor’s midwestern knock

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Comments from New York City Mayor Eric Adams which slammed the Sunflower State have become the ignition for an online firestorm.

Adams’ spontaneous claim that “Kansas doesn’t have a brand,” came during a news conference meant to focus on his recent humanitarian trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Here’s what he had to say:

Ironically, earlier this year, the town of Humboldt was honored by the New York Times on its list of “52 Places for a Changed World.” Abilene was also named as one of the Best Historic Small Towns by USA Today, along with a laundry list of other accomplishments.

However, Kansans are not just turning the other cheek... They have something to say about their home on the range. When asked, Kansans pointed toward the state’s openness, the kindness of its residents and its authenticity.

The Kansas Office of Tourism has officially invited Adams to visit the Sunflower State to see the rolling Flint Hills, vast prairie views and Midwestern hospitality for himself.

This is not the first time that Adams has slammed the midwest either. He was once quoted telling middle-class residents moving to Brooklyn to “Go back to Iowa.”

In a statement, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said, “Kansas is the best state in America, and I welcome anyone to come enjoy the natural beauty of the rolling flint hills, our farms and ranches that feed the world, business and family-friendly policies and our rich history of fighting for freedom.”

However, Attorney General Derek Schmidt - Kelly’s Republican challenger in the upcoming gubernatorial race - was a bit more direct in his response.

“Mayor who? Kansas isn’t New York and we sure as heck don’t want to be,” Schmidt said. “I’ll stay focused here in God’s country on making life more affordable and keeping communities safe, neither of which can be said about New York.”

