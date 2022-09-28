K-10, Haskell Ave. exit reopen after early morning pileup

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas 10 Highway and its Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence have reopened after an early morning pileup.

Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says officials reopened Kansas 10 Highway and the Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence after a crash closed the busy roadway.

About an hour earlier, at 7 a.m., officials said they closed the road due to a 3-vehicle accident in the westbound lanes of K-10. Drivers had been urged to use the Iowa St. exit instead.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening as a result of the accident.

