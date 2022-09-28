Motorcycle crash kills Horton man in Jackson County

(MGN)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a ditch in Jackson County on Wednesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just before 12:00 p.m., Ronnie Wewenis, 58, of Horton, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson northbound on U.S. Highway 75.

While attempting to pass another vehicle, Wewenis lost control of the motorcycle, crashed into a ditch, and was launched off of the bike.

Wewenis was pronounced dead at the scene. KHP said he was not wearing a helmet.

