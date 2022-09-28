Good Boy!: K9 retires from Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office celebrated the retirement of one of its K9s.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that as of 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, K9 Drax is officially retired from the agency.

Officials noted that Drax served the county for 5-and-a-half years, during which he was involved in many criminal cases - including narcotics indication, evidence location and offender apprehension.

At the start of his final shift, the Sheriff’s Office said Drax was honored with a retirement last call and a new Kong ball - he wouldn’t stop running laps the whole time.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would miss Drax’s excitement around the office, but wished him a happy retirement altogether.

Franklin Co. K9 Drax (Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)

