Good Boy!: K9 retires from Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office

Franklin Co. K9 Drax retires on Sept. 28, 2022.
Franklin Co. K9 Drax retires on Sept. 28, 2022.(Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office celebrated the retirement of one of its K9s.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that as of 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, K9 Drax is officially retired from the agency.

Officials noted that Drax served the county for 5-and-a-half years, during which he was involved in many criminal cases - including narcotics indication, evidence location and offender apprehension.

At the start of his final shift, the Sheriff’s Office said Drax was honored with a retirement last call and a new Kong ball - he wouldn’t stop running laps the whole time.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would miss Drax’s excitement around the office, but wished him a happy retirement altogether.

Franklin Co. K9 Drax
Franklin Co. K9 Drax(Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)
Franklin Co. K9 Drax
Franklin Co. K9 Drax(Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)

