Family Service and Guidance Center receives $4 million grant
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family Service and Guidance Center received a generous grant this week.
It is a a four year, $4 million dollar grant from the Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration.
FSGC says the money, and a new certification as a Comprehensive Community Behavioral Health Clinic, will be used to implement faster and more comprehensive care.
That includes expanding services to include at-home and tele-medicine care, integrating physical health screenings into its care plans, and enhancing its youth services.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.