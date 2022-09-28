Evergy hopes tips keep residents safe from downed power lines

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy is hoping a few tips can keep residents safe from downed power lines this fall.

With severe weather a common theme in Kansas, Evergy says downed power lines are a hazard that comes along with that - typically from high winds. It said customer safety is important at all times, however, it is crucial when there is a downed power line.

Evergy said it wanted to share safety tips to protect friends and family should a downed power line occur in the area.

  • If you see a downed power line, move away from it and anything touching it. The ground around power lines up to 35 feet may be energized.
  • You cannot tell whether a power line is energized just by looking at it. You should assume all downed lines are live.
  • If you find a downed power line, call 9-1-1 and Evergy toll free at 1-888-LIGHT-KC (888-544-4852).
  • Do not attempt to move a downed power line or anything else in contact with it even by using an object such as a broom. Even non-conductive materials like wood or cloth can conduct electricity if even slightly wet.
  • Be aware of downed lines that may be covered up by debris or downed trees.

For more information about electrical safety, click HERE.

