Community invited to join RCPD, BBQ Team at National Night Out

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The community has been invited to join RCPD and its BBQ Team at National Night Out.

The Riley Co. Police Department says it has invited the community to join members for free food and a meet-and-greet with personnel, specialty teams, vehicles and other local emergency service units at National Night Out.

RCPD noted that the event will take place between 5 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at City Park along Central Park Rd.

The Department indicated that National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie in order to make communities safer and more caring places to live and work.

RCPD said that neighborhoods throughout the county have been invited to join over 38 million neighbors across 16,000 communities from all 50 states, territories and military bases around the world.

RCPD noted that Manhattan Fire Department, Riley Co. Fire District #1, Riley Co. EMS, Riley Co. Emergency Management, K-State Police, Fort Riley and the Classic Car Club will all participate in the event.

As a special treat, the Department also indicated that its BBQ Team will serve food from the RCPD BBQ Trailer. After food is received, it said attendees can also walk through displayed emergency response vehicles and interact with present personnel.

