Chiefs sign kicker Matthew Wright to practice squad

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Following the release of Matt Amendola, the Kansas City Chiefs have added a new kicker to their practice squad.

They signed former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Wright last kicked for the Jaguars in 2021, where, in 14 games, he was 21 of 24 on field-goal attempts. He also made 13 of 15 extra points.

The signing comes days after Matt Ammendola’s poor Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts in which he missed a field goal and an extra point. Ammendola was released by the Chiefs on Monday.

This move indicates that Harrison Butker may not be quite ready to return in time for Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he continues to deal with his injured left ankle.

