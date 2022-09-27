Wildcats add another recruit to 2023 class

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jerome Tang and his staff keep adding to their 2023 recruiting class.

Three-star Forward Macaleab Rich, from East Saint Louis, Illinois, announced on his Twitter his commitment to K-State.

Rich had other offers from Mizzou, Ole Miss, Indiana State, Buffalo and more.

According to 247 Sports, Rich is the third best player in Illinois.

