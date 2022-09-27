West Indianola kindergarten teacher honored with statewide award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fifth-year kindergarten teacher from West Indianola Elementary School has been honored with a statewide teaching award.

Seaman School District USD 345 says fifth-year West Indianola Elementary School kindergarten teacher Haley Slusser was honored with the NextGen Under 30 Award.

“I was very excited and very shocked at the same time,” Slusser said. “The words of affirmation mean so much.”

USD 345 noted that the award is a Kansas Department of Commerce program that identifies young talent and encourages residents to follow their lifetime family and career goals in the Sunflower State. It also recognizes those who show talent, drive, and service to their communities.

The district indicated that Slusser was one of only six to win in the K-12 category.

Those who know the teacher say she is good at making connections with families and deserves the honor. The district said a parent of a child in her class nominated her.

“Ms. Slusser is a creative, innovative, and caring teacher. She is always willing to go the extra mile to ensure her students are successful academically and socially,” West Indianola Principal Tami Wade said. “She fosters relationships with parents to create a partnership in learning where they feel connected to her classroom,” Wade continued.

Slusser said the technology integration she uses in her class helps increase family engagement.

“Just to be acknowledged by a parent meant the world to me,” Slusser said of the nomination.

According to the district, Slusser attempts to build a relationship with each student, has high expectations for students and strives to be consistent in her teaching style. She wants students to be excited about the work they do.

“I’m a teacher because I want to make a difference. I love to see the lightbulb go off in their heads. Then to have all the kids come back after I’ve had them in previous years, it makes my heart so happy to see all their growth,” Slusser said.

Later in the year, the district indicated that Slusser and the other winners will meet the governor and be honored at an award ceremony.

