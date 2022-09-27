Washburn senior named MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Ichabod senior goalkeeper Raegan Wells has been named the MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week after her performance in the Ichabods’ win over Rogers State and tie with Northeastern State University.

Wells recorded 14 combined saves over the weekend. She made five saves in a 1-0 win over Rogers State and had a season-high nine in the Ichabods’ 0-0 tie against Northeastern State. Her eight saves against the Riverhawks came in the second half to keep the game scoreless.

Wells faced a total of 28 shots in both games and played all 90 minutes of both contests without surrendering a single goal. The pair of shutouts over the weekend were her fourth and fifth solo shutouts of the season after only 10 games played.

Washburn returns to action this Friday at home against Missouri Western State University at 6 p.m. at Yager Stadium.

