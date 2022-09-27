Washburn holds retirement reception for Dr. Jerry Farley

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lasting legacy was at the center of a celebration Monday night at Washburn University.

The University held a retirement reception for outgoing president Dr. Jerry Farley.

Dr. Farley is stepping down at the end of this month after 25 years, the longest term of any president in Washburn’s history. He says the time flew by.

“I look for something that gives me satisfaction,” Dr. Farley said. “That I’m doing something that is good, something that is making life better for me and for others. When you look at it that way, it makes a big difference when you get up in the morning.”

Dr. Farley will stay involved with the University in a strategic role for another year after he retires.

