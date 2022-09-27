Wamego Police search for missing 17-year-old

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

The Wamego Police Department says it has asked for the public’s assistance on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to find missing 17-year-old Sarah White.

WPD indicated that White left her Wamego home several days ago and has not yet returned. She is believed to be in the Manhattan area.

Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts should call the Wamego Police at 785-456-9553.

