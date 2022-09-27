Wamego community to band together for Match Day in October

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wamego community will band together in early October for the annual Match Day benefit.

The Wamego Community Foundation says it will host its fourth annual Match Day to benefit the community on Oct. 6. It said all donations between $25 and $5,000 will be eligible for a 50% match from about $80,000 in available matching funds.

The Foundation noted that each organization is eligible for a maximum match of up to $5,000 until the funds are gone. It said there are 45 participating organizations in the 2022 event.

The Foundation indicated that the event will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and there will be options for in-person, online or mail-in participation before the event. It said the in-person event will be held at Iron Clad, 427 Lincoln Ave. in Wamego.

Throughout the in-person event, the Foundation said one participating organization will be randomly chosen by a drawing every hour to win an extra $50 for their fund. The winners will be announced on Facebook and the Match Day website.

According to the Foundation, the Wamego match Day donor portal will go live at midnight on Oct. 6 and will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Those who wish to pay by check or mail can send their donation to the Wamego Community Foundation, 427 Lincoln Ave., Wamego KS 66547 and must be postmarked before Oct. 6.

Donations may also be dropped off in a secure envelope with a check and donation form enclosed and deposited in the mail slot in the red door at the front of Iron clad or at the outdoor drive-through area in the ally.

The Foundation also highlighted After-Hours activities to be held simultaneously with the last two hours of Match Day from 5 - 7 p.m. It said food and beverages will be provided.

