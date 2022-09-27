Valeo Behavioral Health Care to expand services after receiving grant

(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Valeo Behavioral Health Care hopes to build its services even more thanks to a generous grant.

Valeo plans to expand and improve its services now that the center has received a grant worth more than $712,000.

The measure offered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will change Valeo into a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, or CCBHC.

It will be used towards addiction treatment, improvements for crisis care, mental health recovery, and several administrative improvements.

“I think you are going to see a Valeo Behavioral Health Care that is what it is now only improved. Quicker access, improved crisis care, a better follow up, you know, check in on people more often, make sure they are doing okay and do whatever we can to help out,” said Bill Persinger, CEO of Valeo Behavioral Health Care.

According to Valeo, Kansas became the first state back in April of 2021 to pass legislation establishing the CCBHC as a solution to the mental health and substance abuse crisis.

