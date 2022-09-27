Two-vehicle collision slows traffic Tuesday morning north of Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic but resulted in no apparent serious injuries early Tuesday just north of Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 8 a.m. just east of N.W. 35th Street and Brickyard Road.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that a Toyota Corolla car and a Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle collided near the south end of an on-ramp and exit-ramp for US-75 highway.

One person in the crash was reported to have complained of neck pain. However, sheriff’s officials said no one in either vehicle had to be transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies directed traffic around the crash scene as the collision was being cleared.

The Soldier Township Fire Department also responded to the scene.

