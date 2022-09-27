Two brothers from Jackson Heights working together to broadcast football games

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An idea that turned into gold, Kryndon and Kyson Proffitt are providing a service for everyone to enjoy.

Kryndon is a junior while Kyson is a freshman at Jackson Heights.

The brothers took it up a notch to livestream their football games at home and on the road.

“I was in shock at first but I said okay. It took a few days to process and I was pretty set on it. I’ve always wanted to speak on a broadcast and it’s been awesome so far.”

During the pandemic, the athletics department showed video with no commentary.

That’s when Kryndon knew he had to put the headset on for those watching from home.

“A lot of it is about Cobra pride,” Kryndon said. “Me and my brother both have Cobra pride. We’ve done sports and a lot of things here and to bring in a broadcast would be awesome for the people that can’t come to the games.”

Technology Director Vern Andrews says it cost $250 dollars for two headsets and he says this was a no-brainer.

“It’s great. It’s great for everybody, it’s great for them. it’s great for our community, it’s great for the players, everybody wins, it’s a win-win situation,” Andrews said.

Kyson says when his brother approached him about doing it, he didn’t hesitate.

“Obviously he’s my brother and just being brothers I wanted to help him.”

Kyson helps run the camera while Kryndon does the play-by-play.

“Now that I’ve gotten into it and I’m the cameraman for the football games, I think it’s pretty cool. The tackling, the plays, I think it’s pretty interesting,” Kyson said.

That’s not all of what the Proffitt brothers tackle.

“They do so much more than the live stream. Kryndon actually created our program, he’s very artistic and they’ve created some of the stencils that we’re going to use on our football field so they’re way more active than just the live steam and they’re intracul on what we do on Friday nights,” Athletic Director Brad Alley said.

These brothers can both agree, doing it together is special.

“It’s definitely better as brothers,” Kyson said. “It’s very nice. It’s built a good relationship, a bond, I didn’t really expect to be doing this but here I am and it’s very nice to be here doing this with my brother.”

